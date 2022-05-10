Advertisement

Jo Daviess County sheriff warns public about phone scam

Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is warning the public about a possible telephone scam...
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is warning the public about a possible telephone scam occurring in the county.(waff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is warning the public about a possible telephone scam occurring in the county. 

According to a media release, the scammer telephones a resident and will either impersonate a family member who is in need of money or will claim they are an attorney representing a family member who is in legal trouble and is in need of money. 

The scammer will then attempt to convince the resident to wire a significant amount of money in order to help the family member, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Turner urged the public to exercise extreme caution if they receive telephone calls of this nature and not to wire money to anyone unless they are absolutely certain of the identity of the recipient.

If anyone has experienced this, or a similar scam, the sheriff asks you to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 or your local police department.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Davenport police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Tuesday.
Davenport police investigating 2 early morning shootings
United Way Quad Cities is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers as part...
30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive kicks off Saturday
FILE - Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, demonstrates the company's facial recognition...
Face-scanner Clearview agrees to limits in court settlement
FILE - Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman speaks Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Springfield,...
Longest-serving jurist Garman retires from state high court