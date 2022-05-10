Jo Daviess County sheriff warns public about phone scam

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is warning the public about a possible telephone scam occurring in the county.

According to a media release, the scammer telephones a resident and will either impersonate a family member who is in need of money or will claim they are an attorney representing a family member who is in legal trouble and is in need of money.

The scammer will then attempt to convince the resident to wire a significant amount of money in order to help the family member, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Turner urged the public to exercise extreme caution if they receive telephone calls of this nature and not to wire money to anyone unless they are absolutely certain of the identity of the recipient.

If anyone has experienced this, or a similar scam, the sheriff asks you to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 or your local police department.

