Longest-serving jurist Garman retires from state high court

FILE - Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman speaks Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Springfield,...
FILE - Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman speaks Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Garman, who had planned to seek a third 10-year term in November, abruptly tendered her resignation Monday, May 9, 2022. The state's longest-serving jurist, appointed to the bench at age 31, said in a statement she will retire on July 7. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)(Seth Perlman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The longest-serving jurist in Illinois is stepping down. Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman announced Monday that she will retire, effective July 7.

A judge for 48 years, Garman had expected to seek retention to a third 10-year term in the November election.

A statement from the 78-year-old Danville resident said it’s time for someone new. The Constitution provides for vacancies to be filled by Supreme Court appointment.

Garman’s successor won’t have to run a campaign this year, however. The replacement will serve for two years and the November 2024 election for a 10-year term will decide the seat’s future.

