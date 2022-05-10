Longest-serving jurist Garman retires from state high court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The longest-serving jurist in Illinois is stepping down. Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman announced Monday that she will retire, effective July 7.

A judge for 48 years, Garman had expected to seek retention to a third 10-year term in the November election.

A statement from the 78-year-old Danville resident said it’s time for someone new. The Constitution provides for vacancies to be filled by Supreme Court appointment.

Garman’s successor won’t have to run a campaign this year, however. The replacement will serve for two years and the November 2024 election for a 10-year term will decide the seat’s future.

