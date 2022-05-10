Advertisement

Man charged with Knox County Sheriff deputy death appointed public defender

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - The man charged in the death of Knox County Sheriff’s deputy Nick Weist appeared in Henry County court on Monday.

The judge granted 22-year-old Daylon Richardson, a continuation of his preliminary hearing. This follows his first court appearance on April 29th, where Richardson stated he would seek his own representation.

Monday afternoon, after citing insufficient funds to find his own attorney, he was appointed a public defender.

In order to have more time to discuss with his appointed attorney, Richarson’s preliminary hearing will continue on May 23, at 1 p.m.

Richardson is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated feeling and alluding.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Union members at Arconic vote on strike authorization Thursday
Union members at Arconic vote on strike authorization Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Topping 90 Tuesday with Heat indexes near 100
First Alert Forecast - Topping 90 Tuesday with Heat indexes near 100
Hudson McKearney has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for more than three years.
Law enforcement escort Park View boy to Iowa City for final cancer treatment
Hudson McKearney has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for more than three years.
Law enforcement escort Park View boy to Iowa City for final cancer treatment