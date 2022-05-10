Man charged with Knox County Sheriff deputy death appointed public defender

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - The man charged in the death of Knox County Sheriff’s deputy Nick Weist appeared in Henry County court on Monday.

The judge granted 22-year-old Daylon Richardson, a continuation of his preliminary hearing. This follows his first court appearance on April 29th, where Richardson stated he would seek his own representation.

Monday afternoon, after citing insufficient funds to find his own attorney, he was appointed a public defender.

In order to have more time to discuss with his appointed attorney, Richarson’s preliminary hearing will continue on May 23, at 1 p.m.

Richardson is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated feeling and alluding.

