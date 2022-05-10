Advertisement

Moneysaving grocery tips and inflation-busting recipes

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Big Shake, Shawn Davis, owner of Big Shake’s restaurants features a couple of cost-cutting recipes including red beans and rice with smoked sausage and spaghetti. For more budget-conscious recipes, visit www.inflationbustingrecipes.com

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

1 Pound of linguine $1.48

Jar of marinara $1.78 for 24oz

Ground chuck $3.88 per pound

Red Beans and rice with smoked sausage

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. of dry red beans
  • 2 pounds of white long grain rice
  • 2 Tablespoons of chicken bouillon powder
  • 2 Tablespoon of salt
  • 1 Tablespoon of ground black pepper
  • 4 Tablespoon of garlic powder
  • 4 tablespoons of onion powder
  • 2 Tablespoon of chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon of smoked paprika
  • 1lb. of diced smoke sausage
  • 8 Cups of water

Directions

Place dry red beans into a large pot of boiling water. Cook the beans for 45 minutes until they are tender.

Add all your dry seasonings to the beans.

Add rice, then reduce the heat to low for 20 minutes and cover the pot with a top.

After 20 minutes, add your sausage to the pot then cover for an additional 5 minutes with no heat.

Then serve on a plate or in a bowl.

