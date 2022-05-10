Advertisement

Near Record Highs Possible Today/Wednesday

Heat Index in the 90′s to 100° Likely
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- The heat is on! And so is the humidity as a summer-like weather pattern sets up across the region. This could mean some record highs are broken or at least tied. Look for mostly sunny and hot weather conditions this afternoon, with highs in the 80′s to lower 90′s. Showers and storms move back into the weather picture this evening, with lows in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Sunshine returns Wednesday, with a slight chance for showers and a few storms, followed by mostly sunny, hot and continued humid conditions Thursday. Highs will remain in the 80′s to low 90′s through the period, with the heat index approaching the triple digits. Readings drop back into the 80′s, then 70′s by the weekend, with off and on storm chances.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. High: 92°. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Heat index: mid to upper 90′s.

TONIGHT:  Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight, mainly north. Low: 69°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Storms by afternoon/evening. High: 92°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Heat index: mid 90′s to 100.

