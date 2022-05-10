Near record highs today and tomorrow

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Yesterday was our warmest day in over 8 months when we hit 88º and today we will likely hit the 90s for the first time since last September. This is without a doubt near record high territory today and winds will be lighter, thus the humidity will start to be more effective with it feeling close to 100º later today. When temps and humidity are this high a few pop storms can’t be ruled out during the late afternoon and evening hours, and today it appears areas north of I-80 may see this happen. Same story for Wednesday with near record highs area wide and it feeling like 100º in the afternoon. Since our bodies are not accustomed to this, make sure you’re taking it a little easier when you’re out and about. The weekend will bring chances for rain and cooler temps, while it won’t be a wash out there will be a front moving through. Highs will be back to normal in the mid 70s by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, and hot. High: 92º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers north. Low: 69º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a few evening storms. High: 92º

