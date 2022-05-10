NEST Cafe opens QC’s first pay-what-you-can restaurant in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -NEST, which stands for nourish everyone sustainably together, is unique. It’s the first ‘pay-what-you-can’ restaurant in the Quad Cities.

PSL guest, Laura Mahn, owner of NEST Cafe’, has dreamed about opening such a restaurant for over a decade. Among the primary goals of the restaurant is to provide easier access to healthy foods and to lower rates of food insecurity in our region.

NEST Cafe is donation-based, meaning there aren’t set menu prices. The suggested donation for a half plate is $7 and for a full plate is $10, but those are really just suggestions to give someone parameters. People can donate whatever they are able. If, on a given day, someone only has 50 cents, you can donate 50 cents. If someone has $30, perhaps you consider donating $30. Volunteering at the restaurant is also on option to offset food costs.

NEST Cafe is located at 1524 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island and is open for lunch Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cafe’ also serves dinner on Monday nights from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. NEST has a small group of paid employees but is looking for more volunteers. To learn how you can sign up to be a volunteer, click or tap here.

NEST Cafe Quad Cities / 1524 4th Ave. / Rock Island, IL. / (309) 206-4012 / FACEBOOK

