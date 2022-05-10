Advertisement

No injuries reported in early morning house fire in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in an early morning fire in Moline Tuesday.

Around 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, the Moline Fire Department responded to a fire on Wildwood Drive. Both residents of the home were able to get out unharmed, according to a media release.

Firefighters noted that the two-story home was showing smoke and flames from the backside second-story of the house.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, according to the release.

Fire crews remained on scene to do overhaul operations and search for fire extension.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The investigation will be done by the Moline Fire Department Prevention and Investigation Bureau.

No injuries were reported. The home has been deemed uninhabitable and the residents are sheltering with neighbors, according to the release.

The fire department was assisted by the Moline Police Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, and the Moline Second Alarmers.

