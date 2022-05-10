Safety tips during this week’s heat in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - From 50s and 60s last week to 80s and 90s this week, the Quad Cities has experienced a roller coaster ride of weather lately.

With the hotter temperatures this week, it is important to stay cool and stay hydrated to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

If you are outside for prolonged periods of time, be sure to take extra breaks.

It’s also important to recognize the different symptoms of the two.

Signs of heat exhaustion include feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cold and clammy skin, rapid but weak pulse and muscle cramps.

If you are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion, it’s important to get to a cool, air conditioned place and drink plenty of water.

Signs of heat stroke include a throbbing headache, no sweat, hot and dry skin, rapid and strong pulse, and the loss of consciousness.

If you or someone you know are experiencing signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

Temperatures in a vehicle heat up quickly during warmer weather, even in the shade.

When the outside temperature is 70°, the inside of a vehicle can warm up to 90° within 10 minutes. After a half hour it can warm up to more than 100°, and that temperature shoots up to around 112° after an hour.

At and outside temperature of 80°, a vehicle can be as hot as 100° after 10 minutes. By 30 minutes without air conditioning, a vehicle can be nearly 115°. After an hour, that temperatures can shoot as high as 123°.

As temperatures reach the 90s, those temperatures go up another 10°. After an hour with an outside temperature at 90° or warmer, the inside of a vehicle can be as high as 133°.

According to noheatstroke.org, since 1998, an average of 38 children have died after being left in a hot vehicle.

‘Look before you lock.’ Never leave a child or a pet in a hot car, even if it is just for a few minutes.

Pets need to be watched carefully in the heat, too.

Patti McRae, executive director at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, said dogs can get heat exhaustion just as easily as humans.

“They don’t perspire the same way as humans. They actually will perspire through the pads of their feet. So, again, that’s why you don’t want to walk them during the hottest part of the day, because you’re just making it hotter for their whole body. So it’s just best to do that early in the morning or later in the evening,” said McRae.

