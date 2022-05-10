Surviving trauma: steps to start healing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Imagine a life of horrific child abuse, neglect, being chained to your bed and trying to take your own life. The result of all trauma became anxiety, panic attacks, PTSD, depression and more.

That is the real-life story of Walt McKinley, author of the book ‘Monsters in My House--A True Story.’ McKinley overcame all and had a successful career in both corporate America and as a Naval Intelligence Officer. Now he wants to help others.

Since May is Mental Health Awareness month, the author talks about taking steps to begin healing to get past the traumas to live the life you were meant to live.

For more information about his story and to obtain his book, visit: https://waltmckinley.com/

I’m blown away and crying today after all the amazing messages this week, especially today!! 🤯🥲🥹 I wrote my memoir... Posted by Walter McKinley on Saturday, May 7, 2022

