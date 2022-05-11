Advertisement

Accident involving power lines shuts down Rt. 84 for hours near Savanna, Illinois

Utilities
Utilities(kfyr)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - A busy highway in Carroll County had to be closed for several hours after an accident brought down multiple power lines. It happened Tuesday, May 10, just after 1 a.m. on Illinois Route 84 about a mile south of Savanna.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Luke Pharis of Fulton was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole. Authorities say he left the scene.

Then, the driver of a semi approached the area and unaware of the accident, struck low-hanging electrical wires. That caused multiple power poles to collapse onto the highway. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Troy Hook of Morrison, was not hurt. Pharis was located and taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The highway was closed for several hours while crews worked to repair the power lines and replace the poles. Several properties in the area were without power and internet service for several hours during repairs.

No charges have been filed and the accident is still being investigated.

