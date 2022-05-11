City of Rock Island celebrates new public library/YMCA location

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A new hybrid public library and YMCA is coming to the City of Rock Island.

A celebration for the dedication was held Tuesday.

The new building is located on 30th St. at the former Tri-City Jewish Center.

City officials announced this project in June of 2021 and view this new location as innovative growth.

“We are just so very excited, I mean that you have a library that is right in the center of Rock Island that students can come to and play sports, families can workout together, it’s just a phenomenal experience,” said Jenni Swanson, Ward 4 Alderperson, Rock Island Library Board Member.

Officials say this project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.