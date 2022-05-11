CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted on parole violation arrested

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Bettendorf police is in-custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed.

Trevor Schaffter, 31, was wanted by the Scott County deputies for a parole violation on a charge of lascivious acts with a child and sex offender registration violation and by the Bettendorf Police Department for possession of cannabis and methamphetamine, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.