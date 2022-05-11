Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted on parole violation arrested

Trevor Schaffter, 31, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a parole violation on...
Trevor Schaffter, 31, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a parole violation on a charge of lascivious acts with a child and sex offender registration violation and by the Bettendorf Police Department for possession of cannabis and methamphetamine, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Bettendorf police is in-custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed.

Trevor Schaffter, 31, was wanted by the Scott County deputies for a parole violation on a charge of lascivious acts with a child and sex offender registration violation and by the Bettendorf Police Department for possession of cannabis and methamphetamine, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

