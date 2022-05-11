Davenport man given 3 consecutive sentences for vehicular homicide

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man charged with fatally striking a bicyclist last June and leaving the scene was sentenced Wednesday in court.

34-year-old Bobby Hunt Junior was sentenced to 55 years in prison on charges of homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, homicide by vehicle by reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Because he was tried ad a habitual offender, Hunt, Jr must serve 70% of the sentences of his charges of homicide by vehicle, and at least three additional years of the sentence of leaving the scene before he is eligible for parole.

In March, a Scott County jury found Hunt guilty in the crash that left 40-year-old Alex Marietta dead.

Marietta’s family was at the hearing and gave tearful statements to Hunt about their grief following Marietta’s death. While he gave unexpected responses to the family, Hunt had no formal statement for the court himself.

He will be transported to state prison in Oakdale, Iowa.

