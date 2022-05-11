Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Three children were injured and left in a car after a crash in Davenport Tuesday, according to deputies.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday to a “large disturbance” at West Lake Park, deputies said in a media release.

According to deputies, a silver Equinox fled the area as deputies arrived.

Deputies said a short pursuit took place, but the pursuit was stopped due to the actions of the car.

Witnesses said that an adult and three children were in the car, according to deputies.

At 7:36 p.m. the Equinox was located on West Locus, appearing to only have one adult in the car, deputies said.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop at Locust and Brady, the sheriff’s office said. The stop was disregarded when the car took off at a high-speed east of Locust.

About 7:38 p.m. deputies said there was a report of a crash with injuries at Locust and Eastern. According to deputies, the Equinox lost control and crashed in the intersection, then the driver fled the scene leaving three children in the car injured.

The three children were transported to a local hospital, deputies said.

Davenport police are investigating the crash. Deputies said it is believed that the person who fled from the accident was the same as the person who fled at West Lake Park.

According to deputies charges are pending at this time.

Deputies ask anyone with additional information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at Sheriff@scottcountyiowa.gov or Lt. Leonard at 563-326- 8775.

