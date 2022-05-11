Future of bison bridge unclear as Illinois DOT considers placement of new I-80 bridge

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public input meeting at 4 p.m. on May 11 to consider the placement of a new I-80 bridge.

In March of 2021, Living Lands and Waters founder Chad Pregracke unveiled his one-of-a-kind idea to transform the old I-80 bridge into a wildlife crossing for bison. The structure would also include a pedestrian walkway and bike path. Pregracke hopes the attraction would become a national park.

If the Illinois DOT decides to rebuild the I-80 bridge in it’s current location, the bison bridge would cease to exist. If the new I-80 bridge is placed somewhere else, the bison bridge could become a reality.

The public meeting with the Illinois DOT will lay out proposals for the new I-80 bridge; impacting the future of the bison bridge. Pregracke encourages the public to voice their opinion on the project during the public comment portion of the meeting. You can register for the meeting here.

