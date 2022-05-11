Letter carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive set for Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive on Saturday, May 14. The event, first held in 1983, is marking its 30th year as it continues to help feed millions of Americans.

Tracey Bultnick, a letter carrier and Marci Zogg, VP of Community Impact, talk about the nation’s largest one-day food collection.

Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect these food donations as they deliver mail. Donations will be distributed to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.

People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery on Saturday.

The Letter Carriers’ food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam.

In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food.

People who have questions about the drive in their area should ask their letter carrier, contact their local post office, or go to https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive, facebook.com/StampOutHunger or twitter.com/StampOutHunger.

