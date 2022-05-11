No Sugar Baker prepares Cheesy Taco Skillet recipe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jayne Jones is America’s ‘No Sugar Baker’ and author of The Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets talks about her very serious health crisis which led her to champion lifestyle changes (mainly cutting sugar from her diet). In the two years since she made the changes, day the diagnosed diabetic is medication and insulin-free, has lost 60 pounds and is down four dress sizes, and feels better than ever.

She also shares a favorite recipe: The No Sugar Baker’s Cheesy Taco Skillet (click link or scroll down). Visit the Jayne Jones website: https://nosugarbaker.com/ or follow her on Facebook (link).

No Sugar Baker’s Cheesy Taco Skillet

Ingredients:

1 Lb. Cooked Ground Beef

½ C. Chopped Onion

½ C. Diced Green and Red Peppers

1 Small Can Diced Green Chiles

½ C. Chopped Tomatoes

1 C. Cooked Cauliflower Rice

1 ½ C. Mexican Shredded Cheese

½ C. Fresh Avocado or Sour Cream

Handful of Chopped Jalapenos and Diced Fresh Cilantro

Easy Directions:

1. In a skillet, place beef, onion, peppers and chiles. Stir and add in tomatoes, cauliflower rice and top with cheese.

2. Cover skillet and heat on high until cheese is fully melted.

3. Plate each serving and top with fresh avocado, sour cream, jalapenos, and cilantro.

4. We enjoyed ours with cauliflower chips!

