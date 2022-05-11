Advertisement

Osteoporosis nearly doubles the risk of hearing loss

Those with low bones density should get regular hearing screenings
Hearing Loss and Osteoporosis
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Studies of the hearing impaired have uncovered a higher prevalence of osteoporosis and low bone density (LBD). Recent data collected in a study has found that the risk of subsequent moderate or worse hearing loss was up to 40 percent higher (nearly double the risk) in study participants with osteoporosis.

Taylor Parker from Concept By Iowa Hearing joins Paula Sands Live to talk about the connection between low bone density and hearing loss. Parker stresses that it is similar to other health problems that tend to affect smaller body parts first. The ears are commonly affected by other health disorders, too, such as diabetes and heart disease.

This means that those (especially women) that have osteoporosis need regular hearing screenings to stay on top of any changes. Parker talks about the importance of getting a FREE screening and seeking treatment to combat both hearing loss which can have a huge effect on a person’s overall health and wellness.

CONCEPT BY IOWA HEARING / 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport / 563-355-7155 or 800-792-9564

CONCEPT BY IOWA HEARING (CLINTON) / 1663 Lincoln Way, Suite A / Clinton / 563-278-2276

