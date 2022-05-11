Advertisement

Police: 2 injured in fight in Burlington

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man and boy were injured after a fight in Burlington Monday, police said.

Burlington police responded to a reported fight about 4:58 p.m. in the 300 block of Angular, the department said in a media release. Burlington Fire/Ambulance was also dispatched when DESCOM learned of a person with a stab wound.

Police found two people, one man and one boy, with non-life threatening injuries on scene, police said. They were transported to a local hospital.

The Burington Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

