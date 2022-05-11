Quad City police departments looking to hire more officers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City area police departments are starting to recover from the pandemic, but one obstacle on the road to normalcy for some agencies is manpower.

East Moline and Davenport are among some of the cities recruiting more officers this summer. Both are looking to fill some open positions and add more officers to anticipate some retirements this year.

DPD received 40% fewer applications the last time they were hiring. Jeffery Bladel, Assistant Chief of Davenport Police, said their biggest challenge is getting applicants to finish the recruitment process.

“We do have a lot of people that apply,” Bladel said. “We also have a lot of people that didn’t show up to that second ... or that first step of even taking the test. So, if there are any questions, I think we’re here every step of the way.”

By the end of the year, Davenport Police wants to hire about 15 new officers.

Meanwhile, in East Moline, the department is looking to fill two academy spots coming up in September. It also wants to increase its pool of applicants for when officers retire.

The Chief of Police there, Jeff Ramsey, said while there is some overlap in applicants, he doesn’t feel like departments in the QC are competing for recruits.

“Some people though, maybe like more attracted to a smaller community versus a large community,” Ramsey said. “They may know something about the city and be more attracted to that city than another city.”

Across the QC agencies lost numbers either due to the pandemic or retirement. Bladel said now is the right time to join the industry.

“The quality of our officers are there,” Bladel said. “The candidates that we’re seeing come through ... have the passion and desire to be police officers are just absolutely phenomenal. We obviously want them to join our team.”

Ramsey said while he would like to see more applications, things are starting to turn around for their numbers.

“There’s a lot of issues and yeah, most of this all started around the time of the pandemic,” Ramsey said. “I think we are starting to get past that. Just in this recent application process, it seems that we have some renewed interest. We’re getting ... some good applications.”

DPD and EMPD aren’t the only area agencies recruiting. Kewanee PD is accepting applications for new and experienced police officers. On the other hand, some departments like Muscatine accept applications at any time.

On the other hand, Rock Island PD and Geneseo PD recently wrapped up recruitment periods.

To apply to any of the open police jobs in the area, click on the links below:

