Record heat and humidity today and tomorrow

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We tied the record high yesterday at 93º and today we will be just as warm which is 2º warmer than the record high for today. Humidity will be a bit more noticeable today, thus heat indices will be a little over 100º this afternoon. While a stray storm or two can’t completely be ruled out, much of our area will be dry again today. Thursday will be a little breezier than today, so the humidity will be more tolerable, but look for temps to hit the 90s one last day this week. The front will finally arrive on Friday leading to a day in the 80s with increasing clouds and chances for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Right now the storm prediction center has a slight risk for severe weather in our area. While a few strong storms are possible, I don’t foresee this playing out as more than just a few isolated severe storms with wind gusts being the primary threat. Cooler air will work its way into the area this weekend with highs near 80º on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny, humid, and hot. High: 93º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Muggy and warm. Low: 72º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 93º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.