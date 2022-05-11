Advertisement

Record heat and humidity Wednesday and Thursday

The heat index will push the triple digits
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - ***HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 7 PM for most of QCA***

A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 7 PM for much of the region. We’ll keep that Summer-like sizzle in the weather picture for another 24 hours, before clouds and rain chances push temperatures back to more reasonable levels. It will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight as lows settle into the 70′s. We’re back in the sunshine Thursday with more heat and humidity. Look for highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s with the heat index possibly reaching the triple digits. Showers and storms return Friday into Saturday. Readings won’t be quite as warm, reaching the 80′s. Expect a transition to some cooler temperatures through the weekend into next week, with highs in the 70′s.

TONIGHT:  Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph. Heat index: 95 to 100.

FRIDAY:  Partly cloudy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. High: 86°.

