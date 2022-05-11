Rock Island High School seniors earn over $137k in scholarship money

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF) awarded the Rock Island High School class of 2022 a record amount of scholarship money.

More than $137,000 was handed out at Wednesday’s Austin Academic Achievement Awards and RIMEF Scholarships Night. Nearly 80 scholarships were awarded, including two new ones.

“We added two awards to go to English learners,” said Monta Ponsetto, RIMEF director. “We have a large immigrant population in Rock Island. These students, and their stories, are amazing, and the teachers who are in that program are able to select the students who started in the EL program and who really are successful, college-bound, and trade-bound.”

The scholarships were awarded Wednesday evening inside the Rock Island High School auditorium.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.