Advertisement

Rock Island High School seniors earn over $137k in scholarship money

The scholarships were awarded Wednesday evening inside the Rock Island High School auditorium.
By Evan Denton
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF) awarded the Rock Island High School class of 2022 a record amount of scholarship money.

More than $137,000 was handed out at Wednesday’s Austin Academic Achievement Awards and RIMEF Scholarships Night. Nearly 80 scholarships were awarded, including two new ones.

“We added two awards to go to English learners,” said Monta Ponsetto, RIMEF director. “We have a large immigrant population in Rock Island. These students, and their stories, are amazing, and the teachers who are in that program are able to select the students who started in the EL program and who really are successful, college-bound, and trade-bound.”

The scholarships were awarded Wednesday evening inside the Rock Island High School auditorium.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

The scholarships were awarded Wednesday evening inside the Rock Island High School auditorium.
Rock Island High School seniors earn over $137k in scholarship money
Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport
Food collection bins will be available in the post office lobbies in downtown Hattiesburg, on...
Letter carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive set for Saturday
Police: 2 injured in fight in Burlington