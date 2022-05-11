Advertisement

Spring home improvement help from Feldco

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Spring is the perfect time to invest in and perform exterior home improvements. Feldco has been a leader in replacement windows, siding and doors since 1976. The Midwest’s company goal is total customer satisfaction from project quote to final installation.

Dave Cook, spokesperson for Feldco, shares insight on the important things to check this time of year including the roof, gutters, and windows. He talks about how to clean or when to recognize it’s time for replacement.

We also learn that Feldco is now offering their Biggest Sale of the Year. This special features free installation on all windows, siding, doors, and roofing. There is also a special financing offer with no interest for one year.

Visit Feldo at their website: https://www.4feldco.com/ or call 866-4FELDCO.

