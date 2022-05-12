Air conditioning companies working nonstop servicing ACs in the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The sound of air conditioners can likely be heard buzzing in your neighborhood during this stretch of 90°+ temperatures.

With sky rocketing temperatures so early in the season, air conditioning companies have been busy fielding calls.

TV6 put calls into several local heating and air conditioning companies, and all said the same thing: the calls have been nonstop.

Bettendorf Heating and Air Conditioning runs service 24 hours per day and they have been on the go with repairs all week.

As people turn their air conditioners on for the first time this year, they are finding out their unites are not working properly.

HVAC service technician Jess Tompkins said all four service techs at Bettendorf Heating and Air Conditioning are book through at least the end of next week, all with common air conditioning problems.

“Your main calls is your condenser fan motor goes bad so it doesn’t cool. You know, it’s your capacitor which helps you condenser fan motor and compressor on start-up. Those are your common things that fail. This year it’s been a lot of low on refrigerant, so people have leaks,” said Tompkins.

If your air conditioner isn’t working and there is a long wait time for it to get service, Tompkins recommends turning the unit off.

“Main thing is, if you’re air conditioner isn’t working, turn it off. Don’t keep it running because that’s eventually going to make it have worse problems than it has to begin with it. I mean, if it’s not working, it’s not gonna work. So best thing to do is just shut it off, and just turn your fan on so that way you’re at least moving air in the house from the furnace part,” said Tompkins.

