Arconic union members vote on strike authorization Thursday

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers Local 105 could be going on strike at Arconic in Riverdale.

USW Local 105 are set to vote Thursday for strike authorization. If the vote passes, a strike would happen if there is a work stoppage due to a new contract not being agreed on by the union and the company.

USW 105 members approved the current contract in July of 2019 and it is set to expire Sunday at noon.

The votes are at 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Isle of Capri in Bettendorf, according to the USW.

The 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. votes were unanimous to authorize strike if there is not an agreement, the USW Local 105 said in a Facebook post.

Union workers at Arconic plants in Indiana, Tennessee and New York are also negotiating a new contract.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

