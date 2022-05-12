Advertisement

Burlington man is in custody on 4 counts of burglary

JENS MILLARD
JENS MILLARD
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, on May 8th, 2022 at 6:39 pm, deputies were called to 17652 Highway 99 for a suspicious vehicle parked on the property.

Deputies say they were told someone had been cutting copper wire at the home.

Once at the scene, deputies say a man was located hiding in the brush near the home.

The man was told by deputies to come out, that’s when he ran through a field and deputies caught and detained the man.

Deputies identified the man as Jens Millard, 46, of Burlington, IA.

Authorities say Millard had entered the home of 17652 Highway 99, as well as farm buildings and grain bins on the property in search of copper wire.

Deputies say Millard used bolt cutters to cut the copper wire.

Millard was placed under arrest for four counts of burglary 3rd degree, possession of burglar tools and interference with official acts.

Millard is being held at the Des Moines County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

