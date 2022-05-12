City of Bettendorf is seeking park ambassadors

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The City of Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department is searching for volunteers to serve as park ambassadors for the 2022 season.

Meredith Fabrizius, Director of Culture and Recreation, informs viewers about the Park Ambassador program. Duties for these volunteers include giving directions, providing information on park activities, watching for vandalism, reminding patrons to abide by park rules and serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for the Bettendorf Police Department.

The volunteers are basically considered “Good Will Ambassadors” and must be over the age of 18. Residing in Bettendorf. is not a requirement. Applicants do need to have a valid driver’s license. Persons interested should be in good physical health and must pass a criminal background check.

Park ambassadors are typically sent out in pairs. Each ambassador usually volunteers two or three nights per month. They patrol in shifts between 6-11 p.m. every night from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day. Volunteers are supplied with a hat and shirt so that they may be easily identified, as well as a city vehicle in which to patrol the parks.

How to apply: Applications may be picked up at at the list of locations below and must be returned to Meredith at the Life Fitness Center. Interested parties can also visit here and submit a Park Ambassador Volunteer Program Interest Form to request that an application be mailed to them. For more information, call 563-344-4091.

Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.

Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road

Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive

Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive

Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road

