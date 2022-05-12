Container gardening made easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, demos various ways to garden in containers.

Whether space or mobility is an issue, containers are an easy way to beautify your space with greenery and flowers or grow vegetables and herbs.

