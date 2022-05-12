Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for probation violations

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Joshua Ochoa, 37, is wanted in Rock Island County on three counts of probation violation on the original charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-5, 162 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

