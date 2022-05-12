Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate theft at Walmart

The Moline Police Department is asking for anyone who knows these people to contact police.
The Moline Police Department is asking for anyone who knows these people to contact police.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a theft at Walmart.

Moline police said on March 18, a man and woman entered Walmart and immediately split up.

According to police, the man went to the sporting goods and hardware sections and the woman went to the beauty section.

The woman filled a duffle bag she brought with her, police said.

Police said the man got a paintball mask and binoculars, then goes to the hardware section taking a rolling tool bag and a variety of tools. He fills the bag with all the items.

They then meet and exit the store without paying, according to police. The total value of the stolen items was over $500.

If you have information about the suspects, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport
Suspicious death investigation is underway in Beaverton, Oregon.
Missing 13-year-old girl found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances, police say
Bobby F. Hunt Jr., 33, of Davenport, is charged with homicide by reckless driving, a Class C...
Davenport man given 3 consecutive sentences for vehicular homicide
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated

Latest News

Bettendorf needs park ambassadors
City of Bettendorf is seeking park ambassadors
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for probation violations
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month.
Multi-level mental health services available through UnityPoint Health - Trinity