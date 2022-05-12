CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate theft at Walmart

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a theft at Walmart.

Moline police said on March 18, a man and woman entered Walmart and immediately split up.

According to police, the man went to the sporting goods and hardware sections and the woman went to the beauty section.

The woman filled a duffle bag she brought with her, police said.

Police said the man got a paintball mask and binoculars, then goes to the hardware section taking a rolling tool bag and a variety of tools. He fills the bag with all the items.

They then meet and exit the store without paying, according to police. The total value of the stolen items was over $500.

If you have information about the suspects, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

