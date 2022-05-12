Don’t procrastinate getting autos ready for summer road trips

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -This local complete automotive maintenance service business has been family-owned and operated since 1974.

Hughes Tire & Brake offer a wide variety of services and tires from Bridgestone, Firestone, Dayton, Fuzion, Michelin®, Cooper, Multi-Mile, and Goodyear, as well as commercial and mining tires. Even the smallest lawn and garden tires can be found at their two convenient locations.

Chuck Hughes reminds everyone that an automotive check should happen a week or two BEFORE your planned getaway--not the day before! Things that a mechanic will look for include important tire maintenance issues such as air pressure, general condition (any cracks, bulges, etc.), and age of the tires (5 years or older may need replacement).

Hughes Tire & Brake / 120 1st Ave E / Milan, IL / 309-787-5981 OR 380 Avenue of the Cities / East Moline, IL 309-792-0832

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.