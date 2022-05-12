FIRST ALERT DAY Friday 5 PM- 9 PM for strong storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect Friday from 5 PM to 9 PM for strong storms.

The First Alert Day Friday will be for storms with strong winds and hail. (KWQC)

As of Thursday night, there is a slight risk through the Quad Cities with a marginal risk in surrounding areas. By 5 PM Friday, storms will develop and move east through the Quad Cities. With this rain expected to be slow moving, there will be a marginal risk for excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center. Other than a risk for flooding, there will be a risk for damaging winds and hail in the strongest storms.

The risk for scattered storms is across most of the Quad Cities area. (KWQC)

