FIRST ALERT DAY Friday 5 PM- 9 PM for strong storms

Damaging winds and hail possible
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect Friday from 5 PM to 9 PM for strong storms.

The First Alert Day Friday will be for storms with strong winds and hail.
The First Alert Day Friday will be for storms with strong winds and hail.(KWQC)

As of Thursday night, there is a slight risk through the Quad Cities with a marginal risk in surrounding areas. By 5 PM Friday, storms will develop and move east through the Quad Cities. With this rain expected to be slow moving, there will be a marginal risk for excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center. Other than a risk for flooding, there will be a risk for damaging winds and hail in the strongest storms.

The risk for scattered storms is across most of the Quad Cities area.
The risk for scattered storms is across most of the Quad Cities area.(KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

