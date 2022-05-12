Advertisement

First Alert Day Thursday May 12th 11AM-9PM for heat and humidity

Whole area will see heat indices near 100° today
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ia/Il (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect today from 11AM to 9PM for excessive heat and humidity. Air temps will top out in the mid 90s for a third consecutive day and we will have several hours with the heat index at or above 100º.

Peaks this afternoon
Make sure you take frequent breaks today, drink plenty of water and check on pets and elderly.

Cars heat up quick!
Pavement heats up quick
A cold front will arrive on Friday afternoon and along with it showers and storms, a few of which will be severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Behind this front will be our weather pattern shift into more seasonal May weather.

