QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - According to Triple-A, the national average cost of a gallon of gas hit $4.40 this week.

Gas was as high as $4.89 per gallon in some spots in the Illinois Quad Cities on Wednesday afternoon.

On average, gas has gone up three cents since Tuesday in the Quad Cities. Iowa averages $4.05 per gallon. Illinois has reached $4.55 per gallon.

