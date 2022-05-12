Advertisement

Honor Flight tribute song

Local country musician was inspired to say thank you to American heroes
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities tribute song
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Meyer is a local musician that was so inspired by Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, she decided to compose a song titled “Row 24″ as a way to say thank you to those who have fought for our freedom and for others folks who have been affecting by the program. Meyer is a country artist that works hard to spread positive messages. Watch the interview to learn more about the program and to enjoy her performance of the song.

Angela Meyer (website)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport
Suspicious death investigation is underway in Beaverton, Oregon.
Missing 13-year-old girl found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances, police say
Bobby F. Hunt Jr., 33, of Davenport, is charged with homicide by reckless driving, a Class C...
Davenport man given 3 consecutive sentences for vehicular homicide
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Showers and storms Friday mark the arrival of more pleasant conditions!
First Alert Forecast - Showers and storms Friday mark the arrival of more pleasant conditions!
Healy and Mattis both coached the boys and girls track and field teams, respectively, at the...
Two local legendary track and field coaches are set to retire
Healy and Mattis both coached the boys and girls track and field teams, respectively, at the...
Two local legendary track and field coaches set to retire
If your air conditioner isn’t working and there is a long wait time for it to get service,...
Air conditioning companies working nonstop servicing ACs in the QC
If your air conditioner isn’t working and there is a long wait time for it to get service,...
Air conditioning companies working nonstop servicing ACs in the QC