Honor Flight tribute song

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Meyer is a local musician that was so inspired by Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, she decided to compose a song titled “Row 24″ as a way to say thank you to those who have fought for our freedom and for others folks who have been affecting by the program. Meyer is a country artist that works hard to spread positive messages. Watch the interview to learn more about the program and to enjoy her performance of the song.

Angela Meyer (website)

