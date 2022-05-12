Advertisement

Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen

Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge for the shooting death of another teen during a botched robbery.

Court records show that 20-year-old Kyler Carson pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and other counts and was sentenced to three years’ probation. He also must pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of 18-year-old Andrew Gaston.

Prosecutors say Carson was 16 when he fatally shot Gaston and injured Gaston’s cousin, Tyrell Gaston, when the Gastons ambushed Carson during a drug deal in an effort to rob Carson of marijuana.

