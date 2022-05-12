It will feel like 100º again today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day is in effect today from 11AM to 9PM for excessive heat and humidity. Air temps will top out in the mid 90s for a third consecutive day and we will have several hours with the heat index at or above 100º. Make sure you take frequent breaks today, drink plenty of water and check on pets and elderly. A cold front will arrive on Friday afternoon and along with it showers and storms, a few of which will be severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Behind this front will be our weather pattern shift into more seasonal May weather. A few showers will linger on Saturday morning before sun returns and highs in the low 80s. By Sunday and Monday another shot of cooler air arrives allowing temps to warm only into the mid 70s.

TODAY: Sunny, humid, and hot. High: 94º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Muggy and warm. Low: 69º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A few evening storms. High: 87º

