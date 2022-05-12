Advertisement

Man wounded after jail van escape, firing shots at police

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) - State police say a 36-year-old man has been shot and wounded by officers after escaping from a jail transport van in western Indiana and later firing shots from an apartment he ran into.

Police said Jayme Lopez of Gary fled about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after arriving at the Newton County Jail in Kentland from a jail in Iroquois County, Illinois.

Troopers located Lopez about 1 p.m. at an apartment building in Kentland. A sheriff’s tactical unit was called in and began negotiations.

A short time later, shots were fired from the apartment. A tactical unit officer returned fire, striking Lopez who then surrendered. Lopez was being treated at a hospital.

