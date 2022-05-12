Advertisement

Moline Fire Department declares home uninhabitable after early morning fire Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - According to the Moline Fire Department, a home located at 940 North Shore Drive is deemed uninhabitable after an early morning fire Wednesday.

Investigators say firefighters received a call at 7:30 am Wednesday about the home being on fire.

Once at the scene, investigators say while no working smoke detectors were in the home, one person living there was able to get out safely.

Firefighters say the single story home showed large amounts of smoke coming from several windows, fire crews were able to put the smoke out in 20 minutes.

Crews remained on the scene for two more hours to put out hot spots and asses the damage.

Investigators say the home is deemed uninhabitable and an investigation is being conducted to figure out the cause of the fire.

Several agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included: Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy and the Moline Second Alarmers.

