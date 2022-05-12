Multi-level mental health services available through UnityPoint Health - Trinity

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Where do you go if you have a sudden and unexpected mental health crisis? Dr. Michael Bertroche with UnityPoint Health - Trinity says you should go to the Trinity emergency department and once your medical needs are met, there are services on site to help assess your mental health needs.

He offered more information about patient facilities and programs available through the Robert Young Mental Health Center in the Quad Cities and Muscatine. The mental health service hotline number is 1-309-779-2999

https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/mental-health-services.aspx

