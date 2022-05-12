Advertisement

No injuries reported in early morning Bettendorf fire

No injuries were reported in an early morning fire that broke out Thursday in a Bettendorf home.
No injuries were reported in an early morning fire that broke out Thursday in a Bettendorf home.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in an early morning fire that broke out Thursday in a Bettendorf home.

Bettendorf firefighters were dispatched at 4:51 a.m. Thursday for a possible basement fire in the 2400 block of Eastberry Court, according to a media release.

Firefighters noticed light smoke coming out of the home and heavy smoke on the main level and in the basement.

Firefighters found fire in the basement and quickly put it out, according to the release.

The residents of the home were able to get out with their dogs.

Davenport and Rock Island fire departments also responded to the fire.

No other information was released Thursday.

