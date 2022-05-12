Advertisement

Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rock Island County

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Illinois (KWQC) - Officials in Rock Island County responded to a multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday night.

At around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Andalusia Road near 42nd Street.

Police confirm with TV6 that two vehicles were involved in the accident. No injuries were reported.

Officers say they believe one driver saw a deer and hit an oncoming car in an attempt to avoid hitting it, but the deer was killed in the collision.

As of 9:50 p.m., the roadway was clear.

The Rock Island Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the crash.

