Party buffets for easier clean up

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Laken from Hy-Vee comes back to PSL to feature how to put together party buffets for all kinds of upcoming seasonal events that require less work before and after.

In segment one, we learn how to make delicious and cute mini desserts including individual Angel Food cakes with fresh berries (which are abundant throughout spring and summer). In the second interview, we get tips on what types of foods to offer on a grazing table---such as tacos, appetizers, meats & cheeses, and the mini desserts featured earlier.

