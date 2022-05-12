Rock Island-Milan School District cancels school Thursday due to extreme heat

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Late Wednesday night Rock Island-Milan School officials made the decision to cancel school Thursday due to the anticipated extreme heat.

Officials made the announcement on their Facebook and school website saying:

“Due to the extreme heat advisory and lack of adequate air conditioning, the Rock Island Center for Math & Science will not have school tomorrow, Thursday, May 12. Remote learning will not be offered at this time. All before and after school programs are also canceled.

An update will be provided to families tomorrow about the status of school for Friday, May 13.”

