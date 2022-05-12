Advertisement

Rock Island-Milan School District cancels school Thursday due to extreme heat

School officials with the Rock Island-Milan School District will be holding a virtual community...
School officials with the Rock Island-Milan School District will be holding a virtual community forum on Monday, Dec. 21.(kwqc, rimsd)
By Brittany Kyles
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Late Wednesday night Rock Island-Milan School officials made the decision to cancel school Thursday due to the anticipated extreme heat.

Officials made the announcement on their Facebook and school website saying:

“Due to the extreme heat advisory and lack of adequate air conditioning, the Rock Island Center for Math & Science will not have school tomorrow, Thursday, May 12. Remote learning will not be offered at this time. All before and after school programs are also canceled.

An update will be provided to families tomorrow about the status of school for Friday, May 13.”

Stay with TV6 on air and online for any new updates, more information on school closures and delays can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Whole area will see heat indices near 100° today
First Alert Day Thursday May 12th 11AM-9PM for heat and humidity
Illinois and Iowa DOTs lay out 7 options for new I-80 bridge; Bison Bridge still up in the air
Illinois and Iowa DOTs lay out 7 options for new I-80 bridge; Bison Bridge still up in the air
Man wounded after jail van escape, firing shots at police
Man wounded after jail van escape, firing shots at police
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen