‘Tips for Tad’ fundraiser supporting melanoma patients and research is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -While the rates for melanoma are dramatically increasing, a local non-profit is collecting tips to support melanoma research and support patients and their families battling this cancer.

Kim O’Brien, Tad’s hospice nurse and advocate for The Tad Agnew Foundation, joins the show to talk about how the foundation was established by Tad’s parents as a memorial to honor him. Agnew was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma brain cancer in 2010 and valiantly fought it for two years. In the aftermath, this tribute began. Ten Tips for Tad marks how it has continued for ten years.

Tips for Tad is both a fundraising event and a way to raise awareness of melanoma and skin cancers. Free skin cancer screenings by a dermatologist are part of the event. Join the cause on Saturday, May 14, from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at The Ridge, 4750 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. There will be an after party with great live music and more from 6-9 p.m.

The fundraiser will feature silent auction items, live auction items, raffle tickets, a wine pull, guest speakers, and Tips for Tad apparel will be available for purchase. Food trucks and so much more will be part of it.

Since its inception, the foundation has raised over $400 thousand dollars for melanoma research and clinical trials. 100% of the donations go towards the cause’s mission---there is no paid staff and all aspects of the non-profit are run by volunteers.

The Tad Agnew Foundation / (563) 468-1151 / cbagnew@hotmail.com

