Trial pushed back a week for man charged in Breasia Terrell’s death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The trial has been delayed slightly for a Davenport man charged in the July 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Henry Dinkins, whose trial was slated to begin Oct. 17, will now be tried on Oct. 25 due to a scheduling conflict, according to an order filed Tuesday by District Court Judge Henry Latham.

Pretrial motions will be heard on Oct. 24, according to the order.

The trial will be held in Linn County due to pretrial publicity.

Dinkins, 49, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree in Terrell’s death.

According to court documents, Dinkins, on or around July 10, 2020, removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street and fatally shot her.

Scott County prosecutors also alleged in court documents that he confined or removed her “with the intent to inflict serious injury or subject her to sexual abuse, and in doing so caused her death.”

In May, police and prosecutors announced that charges had been filed against Dinkins in Terrell’s death after her remains were found in a small body of water just north of DeWitt in March.

He has been in custody since July 2020 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.