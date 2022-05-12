‘Wonders of Australia’ tour with Sharon DeRycke

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If traveling to Australia is on your bucket list, here is an opportunity to fulfill the goal and travel with other Quad Citians on a tour hosted by a beloved and very familiar local television personality.

TV6′s Sharon DeRycke and Rob Foeckler, Australia Destination Manager with Holiday Vacations, invite viewers to embark on a 13-day guided vacation tour titled the Wonders of Australia from October 9-21, 2022.

The trip promises that tourists will experience Australia’s cultural diversity, magnificent sights, delightful cuisine, and deluxe accommodations. Flights, accommodations, and many meals are included. Departure date is October 9, 2022.

The itinerary features two nights in Sydney, three nights in the Sunshine Coast, two nights in Lamington National Park at O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat, and three nights in Australia’s tropical north. Major highlights include a Great Barrier Reef cruise and helicopter flight, a cruise on Sydney’s sparkling harbor, a tour of the Sydney Opera House, the Kuranda Scenic Train, the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway, and witnessing plenty of native wildlife at the Crocodile Hunter’s Australia Zoo and other destinations.

Receive a $100 travel credit by watching the on-demand travel show for this tour on this page: https://www.holidayvacations.com/media-tours/wonders-of-australia-kwqc-tv-4/

There is a travel show to learn more on Tuesday, May 17. Questions? Please contact Holiday Vacations at (888) 617-3381 or by emailing info@holidayvacations.com

