Advertisement

Biden meeting with mayors, police chiefs on Friday

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill., Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting Friday with mayors, police chiefs and local public officials to discuss how cities are using funds from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on policing and public safety programs.

A White House official insisted on anonymity to provide details of the meeting. In the afternoon, Biden plans to deliver remarks to ask state and local governments to devote more of their coronavirus relief spending to public safety.

The 2021 relief package included $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments, money that could go to police departments. Following the deaths of several Black Americans by law enforcement officials, some Democrats and civil rights activists have urged cutting police budgets. Republican lawmakers have criticized Biden amid rising violent crime, even though the president has said he believes the police need the money.

“The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said in his State of the Union address in March. “It’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them.”

Among the officials meeting with Biden are the mayors and police chiefs of Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Missouri, and Tampa, Florida. The mayors of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Toledo, Ohio, will also attend, as will officials from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

FBI records released last September suggest that Biden inherited a violent crime problem. In 2020, the year before Biden took office, homicides rose nearly 30% over the previous year, the largest one-year jump documented by the FBI. There were 21,570 killings, the highest since the early 1990s when homicides stayed above 23,000 a year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport
Suspicious death investigation is underway in Beaverton, Oregon.
Missing 13-year-old girl found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances, police say
Bobby F. Hunt Jr., 33, of Davenport, is charged with homicide by reckless driving, a Class C...
Davenport man given 3 consecutive sentences for vehicular homicide
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial for the dozens of Indigenous children who died more than a century...
US grappling with Native American boarding school history
FILE PHOTO -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military...
Russian soldier to go on trial in first war-crimes case
President Joe Biden and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrive...
Biden looks to nudge ASEAN leaders to speak out on Russia
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO